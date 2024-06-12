Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 15.59. 3,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 15.43 and a 200 day moving average of 15.09. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.17 and a twelve month high of 16.11.

Insider Activity at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman purchased 16,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 416,475.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.