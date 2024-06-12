Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 5,550.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Canadian Critical Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS RIINF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,170. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia; and the Thierry project that covers approximately 4,700 hectares located in the west of Pickle Lake, Ontario.

