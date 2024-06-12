Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Stock Position Decreased by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207,656 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for 4.5% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $151,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,624. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

