Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $44.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$44.00 and last traded at C$43.00, with a volume of 321325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.89.

CWB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.47. The stock has a market cap of C$4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.61%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

