Cannell Capital LLC Buys 155,251 Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,251 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment comprises about 3.3% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 5.94% of Inspired Entertainment worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INSE. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 345,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 2.6% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 157,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on INSE shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of INSE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 142,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,550. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $244.71 million, a PE ratio of 153.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.