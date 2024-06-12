Cannell Capital LLC Buys New Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,710,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE CLH traded up $5.89 on Wednesday, reaching $221.67. The company had a trading volume of 299,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.92 and a 1 year high of $223.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.47 and a 200-day moving average of $188.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,533 shares of company stock worth $6,364,167 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

