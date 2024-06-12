Cannell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 896,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,718,000. MiX Telematics comprises about 1.7% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned 3.69% of MiX Telematics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,963 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MIXT stock remained flat at $14.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

MiX Telematics Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

