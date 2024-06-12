Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires 197 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,463,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5,787.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 583,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,937,000 after acquiring an additional 573,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $297,215.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $131,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,518 in the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 3.7 %

ZM traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,723,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,944. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $75.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.78.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.