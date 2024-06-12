Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires 5,072 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 478,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 187,444 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Lingotto Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,297,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,997,000 after buying an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,635,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,920,226. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

