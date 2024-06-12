Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys Shares of 109,801 Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 109,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned 3.49% of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.
Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.21. 837,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,370. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 3.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $11.31.
