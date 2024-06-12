Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys Shares of 49,100 Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 54.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth about $423,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGML stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,572. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.46 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $43.18.

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGML. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

