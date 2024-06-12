Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its position in TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,671 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 1.14% of TH International worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TH International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,376,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 285,386 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TH International alerts:

TH International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THCH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 106,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,894. The firm has a market cap of $130.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. TH International Limited has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $3.27.

TH International Company Profile

TH International ( NASDAQ:THCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter. TH International had a negative return on equity of 1,859.11% and a negative net margin of 53.46%.

(Free Report)

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TH International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TH International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.