Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $16.47 Million in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 197,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,471,000. Cytokinetics accounts for about 3.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTK. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.04. 1,302,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,272. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average is $65.48. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $104,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,631 shares in the company, valued at $918,046.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,593 shares of company stock worth $6,445,984 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.