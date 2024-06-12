Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Purchases 44,855 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,855 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 77,594 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 138.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 32,137 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 214,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AUPH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. 814,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,147. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

