Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 128,873 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,724 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 128,873 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for about 0.7% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHP. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.0 %

BHP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. 2,666,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528,944. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.