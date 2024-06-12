Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 21,416 Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lessened its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,416 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.49% of Silence Therapeutics worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics Price Performance

Silence Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. The company had a trading volume of 61,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $622.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.34. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 131.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLN. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.