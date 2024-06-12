Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.96

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 56210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 193.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 71,759 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,041,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,711,000 after buying an additional 359,446 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 482,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,560 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 501,691 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

