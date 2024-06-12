Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.70

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.70 and last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 121634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGGR. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 424.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,561,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,971 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 15,759,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2,095.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 714,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,852,000 after buying an additional 681,812 shares during the last quarter.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

