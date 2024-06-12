Cardinal Energy Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

CJ traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.86. The company had a trading volume of 307,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,666. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$7.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of C$140.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.6995885 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,670.60. In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$188,670.60. Also, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total value of C$50,214.75. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CJ shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.50.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

