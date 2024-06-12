Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Cut by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 47,689 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.43% of Carlisle Companies worth $65,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after buying an additional 413,691 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 666.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,974.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 83,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

CSL traded up $8.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.05. 51,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.85 and a fifty-two week high of $430.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

