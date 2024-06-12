Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Holdings Trimmed by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Carlyle Secured Lending accounts for about 1.3% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,841 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 207,685 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 132,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,031. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $902.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.57%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

