Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance
TAST opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $502.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $9.56.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $452.19 million for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 1.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
Featured Stories
