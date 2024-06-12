Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TAST opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $502.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $9.56.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $452.19 million for the quarter. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 1.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,773,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,869,000 after buying an additional 36,712 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $14,651,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 859,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 265,482 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $4,960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

