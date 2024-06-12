CAS Investment Partners LLC Sells 182,000 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

CAS Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 182,000 shares during the period. World Acceptance comprises about 8.9% of CAS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CAS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 9.25% of World Acceptance worth $73,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 10.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 476.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of WRLD traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.04. The company had a trading volume of 29,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.46. The stock has a market cap of $741.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.44. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $94.57 and a 52 week high of $160.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 15.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

