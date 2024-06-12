Cat Rock Capital Management LP Has $106.16 Million Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Cat Rock Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,700 shares during the period. Docebo makes up about 16.1% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cat Rock Capital Management LP owned approximately 7.24% of Docebo worth $106,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Docebo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.19. 102,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,184. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.16 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCBO. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Docebo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

