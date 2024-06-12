Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.41 Per Share

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.41 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years. Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $23.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, reaching $329.02. 3,056,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,304. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.79 and its 200-day moving average is $322.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.