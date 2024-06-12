Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CPCAY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 26,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Cathay Pacific Airways Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2549 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.