Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $59.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cedar Fair traded as high as $45.92 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 21728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FUN
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cedar Fair Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cedar Fair Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.
Cedar Fair Company Profile
Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cedar Fair
- What are earnings reports?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.