Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $59.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cedar Fair traded as high as $45.92 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 21728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.69.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

