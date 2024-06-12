CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0475 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $38.30 million and $2.93 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010473 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,147.42 or 1.00023767 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012451 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00089167 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04738356 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $2,895,212.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.