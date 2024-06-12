Celanese (NYSE:CE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $160.00. The stock had previously closed at $146.47, but opened at $142.81. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Celanese shares last traded at $142.50, with a volume of 15,137 shares.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CE. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.41.

Get Celanese alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CE

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Celanese by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,899,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,560,608,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after buying an additional 354,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Celanese by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,567,000 after buying an additional 329,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Celanese by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,161,000 after buying an additional 1,302,758 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after acquiring an additional 570,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.