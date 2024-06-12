Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.54

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.54 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 1685138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLBT shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,774,000. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,580 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after acquiring an additional 514,858 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 125.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 375,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 208,566 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

