Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Up 5.3%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.15 and last traded at $11.13. Approximately 695,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 895,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. William Blair raised Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.34 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 417.94% and a negative net margin of 32.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 14.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.