Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 3.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $83.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Celsius traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $63.74. Approximately 3,262,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,826,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.97.

In other Celsius news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $101,116,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

