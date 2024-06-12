Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Shares of CVE traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$26.40. 2,110,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,028. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.82 and a twelve month high of C$29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The company has a market cap of C$49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.80.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.15. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7840467 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$525,835.80. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.08, for a total value of C$541,682.00. Also, Senior Officer Rhona Marie Delfrari sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$525,835.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,065 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,077. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.50.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

