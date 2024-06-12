Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Down 4.4%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.37 and last traded at $34.37. 113,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 245,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $900.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,533.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,123,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,945,528. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 37.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

