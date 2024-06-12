Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Central Japan Railway Price Performance
CJPRY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. 175,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,920. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. Central Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.48.
Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Central Japan Railway will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile
Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.
