Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Shares Down 0.1%

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.48 and last traded at C$19.49. 28,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 35,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.
Cervus Equipment Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$301.47 million and a PE ratio of 9.10.
Cervus Equipment Company Profile
Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cervus Equipment
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.