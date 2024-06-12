Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 774.4% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,454. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 51.35% and a negative net margin of 77.23%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

