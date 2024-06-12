Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG) Short Interest Down 75.0% in May

Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Chenghe Acquisition I Stock Up 0.2 %
LATG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.37. 103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,432. Chenghe Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $81.75 million and a P/E ratio of -63.16.
Chenghe Acquisition I (NASDAQ:LATG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Chenghe Acquisition I
Chenghe Acquisition I Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus search for an initial business combination in the TMT, green energy, biotechnology, optoelectronics, and other sectors in the Asia Pacific.
