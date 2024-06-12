Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Acquires 92,610 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,610 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 2.2% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $73,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.0% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,771,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.2 %

IBM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,521,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,999. The company has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

