Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Acquires 9,402 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 940.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,435,000 after buying an additional 92,496 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 198,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,692,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,562,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KNSL traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $386.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.06. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.