Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 165.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,779 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada raised its holdings in Copart by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 88,331 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $9,800,000. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 157,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Copart by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 35,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP raised its holdings in Copart by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 52,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,963,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

