Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $179.56. The company had a trading volume of 18,572,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,420,824. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $182.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,805,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

