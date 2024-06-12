Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Has $221.87 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,345,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,480 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 6.5% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Republic Services worth $221,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 117.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

RSG stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.27. The stock had a trading volume of 780,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,148. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.23 and a 1-year high of $196.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.82 and a 200 day moving average of $178.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.