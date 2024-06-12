Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Sells 252,493 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,493 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Hershey by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.34 and a 200 day moving average of $192.52. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $263.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,961,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.56.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

