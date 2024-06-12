Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMRX. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Chimerix stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 190.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 387,638 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth $6,240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 72,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

