ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on June 28th

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

ChoiceOne Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ChoiceOne Financial Services to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

COFS opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.67. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

