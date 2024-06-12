Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.68

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

