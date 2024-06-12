CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

CHS Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CHSCN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.53. 9,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,953. CHS has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

