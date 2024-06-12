CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4438 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:CHSCN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.53. 9,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,953. CHS has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75.
CHS Company Profile
