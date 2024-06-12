CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 7.9%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.21. 18,858,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 32,951,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares in the company, valued at $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 811,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,498 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 957,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 905,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter worth $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.