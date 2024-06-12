Clear Street LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS)

Clear Street LLC trimmed its position in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,350 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.18% of Clean Energy Special Situations worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Special Situations during the third quarter valued at about $2,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Special Situations Stock Performance

Shares of SWSS remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Clean Energy Special Situations Profile

Clean Energy Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Springwater Special Situations Corp.

